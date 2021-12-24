Rajasthan Police Arrest Four In Connection To Attack On RTI Activist; Constable Suspended

The Rajasthan police have arrested four people in connection to the gruesome attack on an RTI activist in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday. Also, a constable has been suspended and an SHO has been removed and shunted to the Police Lines till further investigations are completed.

According to Barmer Superintendent of Police( (SP), Deepak Bhargava, four men have been detained in connection with the incident and efforts are being made to trace the others. The four detailed men have identified as Bhupendra, Khartaram, Aadesh, and Ramesh. Apart from that, the police constable under whose beat, an illegal liquor trade was ongoing has also been suspended followed by the SHO of the Gida police station who has been removed and shunted to the Police lines till the investigation is completed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 30-year-old Amra Ram Godara who is an RTI activist was abducted and attacked by unidentified men. He was brutally beaten up and also pierced with nails. Godara was abducted in his native village Pareyu in Rajasthan. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur and is out of danger. A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was used to abduct him and it has now been seized by the police

Rajasthan RTI activist exposes illegal liquor trade

Notably, Amra Ram had recently exposed an ongoing illegal liquor trade in the region after which he started receiving threats about his anti-liquor activities. According to the police, those involved in the illegal trade are said to be behind the gruesome attack on the RTI activist.

The activist also reached out to the police regarding the same after which action was taken against the enders and illegal liquor was also seized some time back. Reacting to this exposure, he was abducted and thrashed by the accused. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued a notice with DGP and other officials seeking a factual report of the incident and the action taken in the matter.



Image: Republic World/PTI