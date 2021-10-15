Rajasthan Puppeteers Face Challenges Due To COVID-induced Constraints, Seek Govt Help

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several business establishments and groups across the country and thereafter making it difficult for them to earn a livelihood. One such group not spared from the situation are the puppeteers and puppet makers from Rajasthan who are now struggling to earn their livelihood.

According to the puppet makers from Rajasthan, the COVID-19 restriction has created a major obstacle for their business as people are now contained within their houses and no one comes to watch the shows.

While speaking to ANI, puppet maker Sital Lal Bhatt said that it has become difficult for them to look after their families as they have nothing to do these days. He further added that this being a family profession, they have no other option to earn money. "People used to watch puppet shows for hours but after television and the mobile came, the value of our shows has ended. Now, no one organises puppet shows. Even the government does nothing to promote puppetry", he added.

While speaking about their distressed situation, puppet maker Bhatt added that the lockdown has resulted in no work for them and further making it difficult for them to earn money for the family. Thanking the central government for providing food during the lockdown, he hopes for better days.

Another puppet maker, Jagdish also spoke about the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He said that he has been making all kinds of puppets, animals, and other items as per the demand of the customers, however, now they have nothing else to do.

Further, urging the government to provide necessary help and promote puppetry, he expressed disappointment over the situation.

"We mainly reorganise puppet shows at tourist destinations and hotels. Since COVID-19 has severely impacted the tourism sector, we have no avenues for our shows", he added.

Apart from them, several effigy makers in Jaipur are also facing similar kinds of difficulties due to a fall in the sales of Ravana effigy in the festival season due to the restriction imposed by the state governments.

