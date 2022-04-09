Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed In Jaipur Till May 9 Amid Karauli Violence

The Jaipur district administration imposed Section 144 CrPC on Saturday, suspending the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies, and processions throughout the entire rural and urban area without prior permission till May 9. The enforcement of Section 144 follows the Karauli riots on April 2, which occurred during a religious procession.

"In view of the huge gatherings, assemblies, processions, and protests being staged without authorization, there are prospects of law and order disruption and traffic congestion," Jaipur District Collector Anand Kumar Srivastava said in an order dated April 9 according to ANI.

He further added that this could also raise concerns about a breach of public order, thereby upsetting social harmony. To sustain social harmony and public tranquility in such a situation, prompt preventive action is required. "Therefore, in view of the foregoing circumstances, I, Anand Kumar Srivastava, District Magistrate, Jaipur, impose prohibitory orders prohibiting the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies, and processions without prior permission, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973." Similar actions taken by the federal government or state governments are not subject to the prohibition orders.

"Apart from that, the planning of wedding celebrations and mournings will be exempted from the orders." reads the statement according to ANI.

Prior permission mandatory before mass gatherings

DM further in his order asked to take prior permission from Police authorities while following the required conditions before organising any mass gatherings, protests, assemblies and processions.

He further stated that no one shall be found in a public location with any weapons or arms. The directive, however, does not apply to police officers, home guards, military personnel, or central government employees who have a license to carry guns on job. "Possession and display of explosives in public spaces must also be outlawed," he said.

Unnecessary sloganeering & use of loudspeakers prohibited

Any inappropriate sloganeering, singing, or demonstration of such actions has also been outlawed by the authorities. According to the order, no person, group, or representation may use a DJ for any religious or other occasion without first obtaining authorization from the court. To reduce noise pollution, loudspeakers are still prohibited in all public and religious spaces. Prior permission will be necessary to carry out the same, which will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

No use of social media to encourage communal strife

Any group, organisation, or individual must not use social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or WhatsApp, to promote any material or content that is likely to offend social, cultural, or religious emotions or encourage communal strife. "Anyone who breaches the foregoing prohibitory orders may be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," he added. According to him, the order would be in effect from April 9, 2022, till midnight on May 9, 2022.

