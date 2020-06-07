Rajasthan: Social Distancing Norms Go For A Toss As People Gather To Inaugurate Statue

Although new cases of COVID-19 touch record highs almost daily in India, some people are yet to learn the importance and meaning of preventive measures like social distancing. Blatant violations have been reported across the country where crowds throng for socio-political events and make a mockery of the fight against the pandemic.

In the latest such episode, people gathered in large numbers for an inauguration ceremony of Maharana Pratap's statue in Rajasthan's Baran in complete violation of social distancing norms. Reports say Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal along with other party leaders also took part in the event held at the town Pratap Chowk.

Police station nearby, dozens of cases

What's more shocking is the fact that there is a police booth located in front of the place where the event was organized. Moreover, at a distance of 200 metres from this area over two dozen people have been found positive for COVID-19 recently.

BJP targets Cong

Reacting sharply to this, BJP leader Prem Narayan Galav termed the incident "shameful" and slammed Congress for its conduct.

"Where politics and social activities have been banned in the area, organizing such programs in the presence of police shows how Congress is getting police protection. Police take action against an ordinary person when Section 144 is imposed, but the administration is silent on the willful mistake of Congress leaders," said Galav.

