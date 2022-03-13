Rajasthan state bank manager raided for disproportionate wealth

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Three different premises of a Rajasthan Financial Corporation (RFC) manager were raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after he was found to have accumulated disproportionate wealth, officials on Sunday said.

Kailash Chand Bunkar posted at Kishangarh of Jaipur district had accumulated assets over Rs 6.50 crore, which was 758 per cent more than his legal income, an official statement said.

Documents related to 15 bank accounts, 30 fixed deposits with Rs 64 lakh across them, and several LIC policies were found during the raid conducted on Saturday, ACB DGP BL Soni said.

Bunkar had invested the illegal income in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land in various parts of the state, the statement said.

During the raid, documents related to 70 plots were found from Bunkar’s possession, it said.

Several gold and silver jewellery items were also recovered during the raid, it said.

Two bank lockers have also been traced and a search for more is still on. PTI AG VN VN

