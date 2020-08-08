Rajasthan: Two Arrested For Allegedly Thrashing Man Who Refused To Chant 'Modi Zindabad'

A man in Rajasthan's Sikar district was allegedly thrashed by two men after he refused to chant 'Modi Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram.' The police have arrested the accused after an FIR was lodged by the victim. The victim also claimed that the duo stole his wristwatch and money.

Identified as Gaffar Ahmed Kachawa, the victim in his complaint has alleged that the incident took place around 4 am on Friday, when he was returning from dropping off passengers from Choti Jhigar village. Kachawa narrated that he was stopped by two men in an SUV, who asked him for tobacco but declined it when he offered it to them. Instead, they asked him to chant 'Modi Zindabad' and other religious slogans. When he refused, he was slapped by one of the accused. The victim sustained several injuries including broken teeth, swollen eye and bruises.

The police have registered an FIR under sections IPC 323, 341, 295A, 504, 506, 327, 382 and 34. The two accused have been identified as Rajendra Jat and Shambhudaya Jat. A probe is underway in the matter.

