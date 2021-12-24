Rajasthan: Two Held For Raping And Killing Girl, Dumping Her Naked Body In Forest, Say Police

Kota, Dec 24 (PTI) Within 12 hours after the naked body of a 15-year-old girl bearing tell-tale marks of rape and brutalisation was found in a jungle in neighbouring Bundi district, the police on Friday claimed to have cracked the blind gangrape-cum-murder case with the arrest of two men.

The girl’s body was found in the jungle adjoining her fields in a village under the Basoli police station of the district on Thursday evening, police said.

Found naked in a pool of blood in the jungle, not far from her home, the girl’s neck had been slit open, head smashed and the body bearing several marks of biting, police said.

The police, however, managed to arrest the “culprits” within 12 hours of the crime coming to light, they said, identifying the arrested accused as Sultan Bheel, 27, and Chotulal Bheel, 62.

The police said they arrested the duo on Friday morning after conducting night-long searches in the area by deploying 200 policemen and several sniffer dogs.

Following their arrest, the two have confessed to the police of killing their neighbourhood girl after raping her on Thursday evening when she had ventured out of her home to answer nature’s call, they said.

Image: Representative/PTI