Rajasthan: Villagers protest 34-year-old’s death, block road for 10 hours in Baran

Kota (Rajasthan) May 29 (PTI) Around 300 people belonging to Sahariya tribe on Sunday staged a road blockade by placing the body of a 34-year-old man on Bhanwargarh-Nahargarh road near Ghatti village in Baran district for nearly 10 hours, alleging that the youth died after being thrashed by police.

The protesters were demanding compensation to the deceased’s family and a case of murder against officials of Bhanwargarh police station, senior police officials said.

The angry villagers also tried to manhandle local Congress MLA Nirmla Sahariya, who had reached the spot to speak to them, they said, adding that she somehow managed to leave the place in her car but was chased by the protesters who also pelted stones at the vehicle.

The MLA was escaped unhurt in the incident, the officials said, adding that former BJP MLA Lalit Meena later also joined the protesters and continued with them throughout the day.

The protesters finally agreed to hand over the body to police for postmortem after senior officials from the district administration visited the spot and assured them of lodging a case against the police personnel after an inquiry and asking the government for compensation to the victim’s family from the CM relief fund.

According to Baran Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena, the man, identified as Ram Singh Sahariya who lived in Ghatti village under Bhanwargarh police station, was on Saturday morning arrested for disturbing peace in the area (Section 151 of IPC) in an inebriated condition after he had a scuffle with village Sarpanch Rajaram.

Police produced Ram Singh before a local court on the same day in the evening and the court ordered to release him on bail following which he went to his home with his father, the SP said.

Ram Singh was on Sunday morning found dead at his home following which his family members, along with hundreds of people belonging to Sahariya tribe from nearby villages, assembled on Bhanwargarh-Nahargarh route at around 10 am and staged protest with placing the body on the road, the police officer added.

After getting information of the road jam due to a protest by the villagers, senior administration officials reached the protest site and assured them of action against all those, including the sarpanch, responsible for the Ram Singh’s death, and also compensation to his family, Kishangang SDM Gourav Mittal said, adding that the protesters then agreed for the postmortem and left the site.

The postmortem of the body is underway and a case has been lodged under Section 174 of CrPC, said DSP Kajod Mal. PTI COR KVK KVK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)