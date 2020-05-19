'5-star Garbage-free Cities' Listed: Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai & Others Make The Cut

Quick links:
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday certified six cities as 5-Star garbage-free cities, 65 cities as 3-Star, and 70 cities as 1-Star cities. The cities which received 5-star rating include Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore, and Navi Mumbai.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of garbage-free star rating. Karnal, New Delhi, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Bhilai Nagar, Ahmedabad are among the 'three-star garbage-free rating', he said. Delhi Cantonment, Vadodara, Rohtak are among 'one-star garbage-free cities'.
Urban Local Body
|State
Final Rating
Ambikapur
|Chhattisgarh
|5 star
Rajkot
|Gujarat
|5 star
Surat
|Gujarat
|5 star
Mysore
|Karnataka
|5 star
Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|5 star
Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|5 star
The Ministry had launched the Star Rating Protocol in January 2018 to institutionalize a mechanism for cities to achieve Garbage Free status and to motivate cities to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.
The protocol has been devised in a holistic manner including components such as the cleanliness of drains & water bodies, plastic waste management, managing construction & demolition waste, etc. which are critical drivers for achieving garbage-free cities. While the key thrust of this protocol is on SWM, it also takes care of ensuring certain minimum standards of sanitation through a set of prerequisites defined in the framework.
