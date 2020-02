Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that over 200 MoUs have been signed so far at the DefExpo, asserting that the country is on its way to achieving the target of USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2024. "In 2018-19, defence exports were Rs 10,745 crore, which was seven times the exports in 2016-17. Seeing the success of this Defence expo, I am sure that by 2024 we will achieve the target of five billion dollars in defence exports," the Minister said.