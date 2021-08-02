Raksha Bandhan: Gujarat's Rajkot Based Jewellers Launch Pure Gold, Silver Rakhis

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, Gujarat's Rajkot based jewellers have launched pure gold and silver rakhis this year. A jeweller, Siddharth Saholiya, informed that the gold rakhis will be made with 22-carat gold. Saholiya said gold and silver rakhis are being demanded from Maharashtra and Delhi too, apart from Rajasthan as people are liking the new concept. While speaking about the prices of rakhis, the Gujarat jeweller said that the silver rakhis cost Rs.150-550 and gold rakhis cost Rs. 6,000-10,000 per piece.

Saholiya said, "We are offering more than 50 designs in silver and 15 designs in gold segments. The weight of the gold rakhis is between 1 gram and 1.5 gram."

The rakhis will be available in beautifully carved wooden boxes that also include dry fruits, chocolates, and other ingredients. The unique bond of a brother and sister will be celebrated on August 22 this year. Traditionally, a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, and he is bound to protect her in all respects. After the sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist, he returns the love showered upon him by giving her gifts. In return, she offers him sweet treats. Take a look at Raksha Bandhan quotes below.

Raksha Bandhan Quotes 2021

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."– Vietnamese Proverb

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown

"My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart" – Unknown

"A friend is a brother who was once a bother." – Unknown

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell

"A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self."– Marian Sandmaier

"My big brother still thinks he's a better singer than me."– Rod Stewart

"Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply."– Jane Austen

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there."– Amy Li

"Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return."- Unknown

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)