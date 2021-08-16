Rakshabandhan 2021: Surat Women Make Rakhis For Indian Soldiers Deployed At Borders

Ahead of Rakshabandhan on August 22, women in Surat are making rakhis for Indian soldiers, who ensure the safety of the country and guard the borders. According to Soch Foundation, the making of Rakhis for soldiers would generate employment for widows and other differently abled people. While speaking with news agency ANI, the founder of Soch Foundation, Ritu Rathi, said that the plan was made to honour the country’s soldiers and to wish them safety. She also revealed that up to 7,000 rakhis will be made in this entire project.

Rathi said, “This plan has been made to honour the soldiers of the country as well as to wish for their safety. As many as 7,000 rakhis will be made in this entire project. This program has been commenced from Surat today. In Vadodara, we will also tie rakhi on the wrist of soldiers."

"After that, four sisters of our organisation will go to borders and tie the Suraksha Sutra on the wrists of our soldiers. Every year we tie rakhi on our brothers' wrists. The soldiers who protect us are also our brothers. This time we will tie rakhi to the brothers who protect our borders and wish for their wellbeing," she added.

Gujarat Students Prepare Tricolour Rakhis For Soldiers

Meanwhile, students of Tapasvi School, Rajkot, in Gujarat, prepared Tricolour rakhis for soldiers deployed in border areas. They have designed these rakhis to thank the soldiers for guarding the nations. Meanwhile, as India celebrated its 74th independence Day today, Armed forces veteran, Captain Jaydev Joshi said today our youth is highly motivated and expressed confidence in achieving many heights in the next 75 years.

Gujarat | Students of Tapasvi School, Rajkot prepared tricolour rakhis for soldiers deployed in border areas



"Today's youth is very motivated. India will achieve many heights in the next 75 years," said Captain Jaydev Joshi, armed forces veteran (14.08) pic.twitter.com/ZFwTtLZ2qC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Additionally, Tribal women residing in the Dang district of Gujarat came up with something unique. They showcased some custom handmade Rakhis using Bamboo. The wholesale price for the same was around Rs 50 to Rs 200.

A scholar from the Aga Khan Foundation, Antik Malik spoke to ANI and said, "A year ago I was with SBI Youth for India Scholarship' and under Aga Khan, I have come here as a trainer in the Dang district." He said that they were supplying the Rakhis to a pan India level and they made the rakhis traditionally just like the Ktwalia community. This was particularly done for upgrading the skills of the workers. He added, "The prices vary anything between Rs 50 to Rs 200, we make rakhis in wholesale and then sell it to the country.

IMAGE: ANI

