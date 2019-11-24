Undeterred By Political Uncertainity, Ramdas Athawale Confident Of BJP's Win In Floor Test

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday while speaking to Republic TV said, "NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have their rights to approach the Supreme Court. But, the Governor has the right to form a government." He is also confident of BJP's win in floor test. In an early morning political coup on Saturday morning, the BJP along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar stole a march to form Maharashtra government. While Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar swore in as the Deputy CM.