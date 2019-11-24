The Debate
Undeterred By Political Uncertainity, Ramdas Athawale Confident Of BJP's Win In Floor Test

City News

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said while NCP, Sena and Congress have their rights to approach the SC, Governor has the rights to form a government.

Updated On:

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday while speaking to Republic TV said, "NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have their rights to approach the Supreme Court. But, the Governor has the right to form a government." He is also confident of BJP's win in floor test. In an early morning political coup on Saturday morning, the BJP along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar stole a march to form Maharashtra government. While Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,  Ajit Pawar swore in as the Deputy CM.

