Ranchi: Coal India Workers Strike Against Privatisation; Raise Slogans Against E-auction

On Thursday, Workers of Coal India Limited (CIL) started a three-day strike against the privatisation of the company in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The workers raised slogans against the e-auction of coal blocks to private parties. The strike is lead by five labour unions who have halted mining and production activities across CIL's subsidiaries in Jharkhand and seven other states.

Protestors gathered outside the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) headquarters and shouted slogans against commercial mining. According to Rajiv Ranjan, Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, the workers are making demands against the privatisation of CIL. "We demand that the authorities put a stop to commercial coal mining in our country. We ask that the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) not be separated from CIL and the decision made by the high power committee regarding contractual workers be enforced."

Jagannath Sahu, a CIL employee claimed that their rights will be taken away if CIL is privatised.

"The Centre is undoing the nationalisation of CIL, which was done back in 1972-73. If they privatised the company, workers will be constantly worried about the security of their jobs. The decision taken by the Centre is against all the labourers in our country," Sahu told ANI. He added, "Why is the Prime Minister concerned about selling our country's coal in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic? We demand that the anti-labour decision be taken back."

READ: No reason for any country to include coal in COVID-19 recovery plans: UN Chief

READ:Trade unions turn down meeting with govt, to go ahead with 3-day strike in Coal India

Earlier in May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government will introduce competition, transparency, and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

The Finance Minister said that there is a need to reduce import of substitutable coal and increase self-reliance in coal production and added that the government is bringing commercial mining in the coal sector. CM on coal on a revenue-sharing basis would help more coal availability at market prices. She further announced Rs. 50,000 crore to bring in reforms in the coal sector.

"There will be liberalised entry for people to participate for a range of coal blocks, the government will introduce competition, transparency, and private sector participation in the Coal Sector through revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. This means, now, any party can bid for a coal block and sell in the open market," said the Finance Minister.

READ: Finance Minister introduces commercial mining in Coal sector; Rs 50,000 cr to be invested

READ: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi; shares reservations over FDI in Coal Mining

(With Inputs from ANI)