Patna: Rare East India Company Coins Found In Mahavir Temple's Donation Box

Mahavir Temple, regarded as one of the holiest Hanuman temples in the country has found in its donation box, rare East India Company coins which date back to 1818. The temple priests found 30 coins of 'One Anna' issued in 1818 by the East India Company, which have the images of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman are inscribed on them.

An official from the Mahavir temple said that the coins will be kept with the temple. He also said the Hanuman temple is donating a sum of Rs 2 crores for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.