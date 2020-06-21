Rare Scenes At Revered Har Ki Paudhi At Haridwar With Fewer Devotees Amid COVID Crisis

It's rare to see 'Har Ki Pauri' on the banks of the Holi Ganges without devotees during Solar eclipse. As this time the eclipse is not under auspicious planetary alignments, temples were closed as Sutak Kaal, the time 12 hours before the eclipse began, last night itself. The temples will be opened only after the eclipse ends after 2 pm today. What was rare-- there was no Ganga aarti, the much-awaited daily ritual. Ganga snaan or bathing in the Holy Ganga will also resume after the eclipse ends.

Though temples were opened after Unlock 1, travel restrictions are still in place owing to which devotees could not reach here this time, another rare event this year as the Ghats are always full of devotees. According to astrologer and Yog Acharya Dr. Prateek Mishrpuri, the Sun is excepted to appear like a ring of fire on June 21, and the Surya Grahan will start at 9:15 AM and end at 3:04 AM.

Read: Netizens share solar eclipse images as world witnesses rare event of summer solstice

Solar Eclipse and Zodiac Signs

The Solar Eclipse of 2020 will usher in positivity for a few Zodiac signs like Aries, Taurus, and Leo. Those who are employed will receive good news as far as their job is concerned. And those who are in business may begin a new venture. People who do business shall gain more profits. They will see wealth coming in. Students shall succeed in their studies. Aries, Taurus, Leo must recite the Bajarang Path.

Read: #SolarEclipse2020: Netizens share hilarious memes about superstitions and myths

But this eclipse can be harmful for Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn, and Scorpio. To lessen the effect of the solar eclipse, they must donate black cloths, seven grains, leather shoes, umbrella, and jaggery.

Read: Solar Eclipse time in India & live stream: Watch 'Surya Grahan 2020'; read Dos & Don'ts

Read: Can we eat during solar eclipse? Everything to know about consuming food during eclipse