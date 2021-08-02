Rare Species Of Pangolin Found Roaming On Noida Streets; Rescued By Police

A rare species of Pangolin was rescued by police of the Noida Phase 3 police station on Saturday, 31 July 2021. Pangolin was spotted on the roadside in the Behlopur area, Noida sector-53. As per International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the pangolin is part of the "red list", while the Indian pangolin is listed as "endangered". It was rescued by the police team and handed over to the forest department officials.

Indian pangolin is an endangered species and its scales, used for medicinal purposes, are in great demand in South East Asia. Take a look at the video posted by ANI.

Another Pangolin rescued in Chattisgarh

A few days ago, police rescued a pangolin and arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in its smuggling in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. After receiving information that some persons had caught a pangolin from a forest in the Khallari area and were shifting the animal to Raipur for selling it, a police team swung into the action of saving the animal. The officials informed that the accused identified as Khoman Diwan and Omprakash Thawait, residents of Khallari, and Dageshwar Sahu and Ramesh Mishra, both from Raipur, were intercepted and the pangolin packed in a jute bag and concealed below the seat, was rescued from their vehicle.

More about the endangered species Pangolin

As per data available on Worldwildlife.org, there are a total of eight species of Pangolins across the world i.e, four species are found in Africa and four in Asia. In Asia, the four species of Pangolins are Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis), Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica), and the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). Whereas in Africa, the four species of Pangolins are Black-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tetradactyla), White-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tricuspid), Giant Ground pangolin (Smutsia gigantea), and Temminck's Ground pangolin (Smutsia temminckii).

All these eight species are protected under national and international laws, and two are listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. In June 2020, China increased protection for the native Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) to the highest level. As a result, the government will no longer allow the use of Chinese Pangolins in traditional medicines.

