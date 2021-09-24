Rare Variety Of Flowers Near Kedarnath Temple Becomes 'tourist Attraction' In Uttarakhand

Near the Vasuki Tal lake near Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, a variety of uncommon flowers have been spotted. Amit Tanwar, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Kedarnath Forest Division, told ANI on Thursday, "We have seen a variety of rare flowers, including Neelkamal, near Vasuki Tal."

Flowers such as NeelKamal, Soliya, and others have become popular tourist attractions near Vasuki Tal. The officer went on to say that these flowers haven't been seen in a long time because Neelkamal and Soliya species are uncommon.

Uttarakhand | We have seen a variety of rare flowers near Vasuki Tal (near Kedarnath Temple) including Neelkamal, which has become the main attraction for tourists: Amit Tanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Forest Division (23.09.2021) pic.twitter.com/YvjSSAXiX4 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

HC Lifts Ban On Chardham Yatra

Earlier this month, the Nainital High Court lifted the restrictions on the Chardham Yatra, allowing only fully COVID-vaccinated participants with a COVID-19 negative report to participate in the annual pilgrimage. The court also ordered that worshippers follow COVID-19 protocols and that the number of visitors is limited. The Char Dham, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri, attracts thousands of pilgrims each year.

According to the Nainital High Court, only 800 devotees will be allowed to visit the Kedarnath Dham each day, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri Dham, and 400 at Yamunotri Dham. The High Court also ordered that a police force be sent to guarantee that the yatra runs well, and that police teams be stationed in the districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi. The court had stated that worshippers were not permitted to enter the water to take the sacred bath.

The Nainital High Court and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have been thanked by some for lifting the complete ban. This comes after several Char Dham pilgrims and priests paid a visit to the Chief Minister at his residence, pleading with him to reconsider the yatra's ban. Thousands of people have been out of work since the yatra was cancelled, according to the priests, because their livelihoods depend on it. Businesses in the area of pilgrimage sites have remained closed as a result, impeding the region's economic development. The state government has been working for a long time to acquire the necessary approvals and finally received on 16 September.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI