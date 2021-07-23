Rashtrapati Bhavan And Museum Complex To Reopen For Visitors From August 1

With relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, most of the museums and monuments have been re-opened for visitors. Adding to it, The Rashtrapati Bhavan as well as Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which were closed due to COVID-19, will re-open for public viewing from August 1, the President’s secretariat announced on Friday.



"Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which has been closed since April 14, 2021, due to COVID-19, will re-open from August 1, 2021, for the public," read a release by the President's Secretariat.

Timings for visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan & Rashtrapati Bhavan Complex

As per the statement, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays in three pre-booked time slots: 10:30 am-11 am, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm, and 02:30 pm-3:30 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. As well, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays in four pre-booked time slots - 09:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 01:00 pm, 01:30 pm - 03:00 pm and 03:30 pm - 05:00 pm with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.



Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, all measures to sanitize the complex will be done for visitors' safety. They will be asked to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, once inside the premise. No offline tickets will be distributed, the visitors can book their slots online by visiting these websites-- https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.

Other Monuments that have reopened

Several other monuments were shut in the past to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 3693 monuments and 50 museums across India were shut for around two months. However, on June 16 the Archaeological Society of India had approved to reopen the monuments with suitable COVID related guidelines in place. Major monuments, including the Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments, are now open for public visitors. Meanwhile, ASI has issued a set of guidelines and norms that have to be strictly adhered to by the authorities and visitors. Tickets to visit the monuments can only be purchased online and tickets will not be available for offline purchase.

Image: PTI



(With ANI Inputs)