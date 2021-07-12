Rath Yatra: Lord Balbhadra's Chariot Being Pulled As Festivities Begin Sans Crowd In Puri

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the holy town of Puri in Odisha held the Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, without any devotees. The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri is a yearly ritual that draws large crowds. The Odisha government had prohibited public involvement in the major celebration. During the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, servitors pull Lord Balbhadra's chariot, Taladhwaja.

Lord Balbhadra's chariot pulled in Odisha

#WATCH Lord Balbhadra's chariot, Taladhwaja, being pulled by servitors during Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha . The Yatra is being held without devotees due to COVI19.#RathYatra pic.twitter.com/xY0lhb8rHw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state administration has prohibited people from taking part in the rituals and has prevented big gatherings in the chariot festival for second year in a row. During the event, Puri generally witnesses huge crowds of over 10 lakh people. Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosh,' Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladwaja,' and Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalan' chariots are ready to drive on the Grand Road today, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), earlier in the day.

Steps taken to avoid crowding

To avoid gatherings, the government has enforced a curfew in Puri town until 8 p.m. on July 13. All visitors have been asked to leave hotels, lodges, and guest houses, according to the Puri district government. According to news agency PTI, the administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena said that only those personnel who test negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to draw the chariots. The state administration has advised residents to avoid visiting Puri during the festival and instead watch the Rath Yatra live on television.

Security arrangements

During the event, Puri's security has been ramped up with the deployment of roughly 65 platoons (each platoon consists of 30 personnel). The state government has forbidden rooftop viewing of the festival, therefore security forces have been stationed on the terraces of buildings near Grand Road. To prevent any possible crowding, all access and exit points to the holy town were sealed a day before the mega festival.

All Rath Yatra preparations were completed on Sunday, according to Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar. He had previously stated that raths had arrived in the Singh Dwar and that more yatra preparations were underway. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had asked permission to laser scan the Jagannath Temple prior to the yatra.

(with inputs from PTI/ ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/ Twitter