Rbbers decamp with valuables worth Rs 30 lakh in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A jewellery shop was burgled in the early hours of Tuesday here as robbers stole valuable ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh, police said.

When shop owner Suman Saurabh Verma reached Shalimar Garden Colony to open his shop in the morning, he found that all four ornament chests were opened and silver ingots of Rs 20 lakh, gold worth Rs 10 lakh and 1.5 lakh rupees cash were siphoned off.

SSP Pawan Kumar, who reached the spot with forensic science experts, said finger prints have been taken. CCTV footage has also been obtained in which three suspects were visible. Preliminary investigation revealed that a shop adjoining to the jeweller's lies vacant.

Five days ago, an unknown person took the shop on rent from landlord Dharmendra singh to begin a furniture showroom and paid Rs 30,000 rent in advance.

On Monday night, he along with his associates stayed inside the shop. They broke open the common wall of both the shops and swiped out the ornaments and cash. The police are probing the case and they will be nabbed soon, SSP added. PTI COR HDA

