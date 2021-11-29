'Ready To Go All-in': Mumbai Mayor Assures Better Health Infra In State To Tackle Omicron

Gearing up for the fight against the new COVID variant, Omicron, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the manpower along with oxygen beds and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds has been increased in case there is a sudden surge in the number of infected patients. This comes two days after she announced, following a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) meeting, that passengers coming in from South Africa and other Omicron-infected countries will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and quarantine. Cases of the new variant were first reported in South Africa on November 24, and have now breached the borders of several countries.

"We conduct RT-PCR tests & mandatory quarantine for travellers coming from countries affected by the new variant. Our ICU beds, oxygen beds & manpower have been increased & we're ready to go all-in, in case of sudden spurt," Pednekar was reported saying as per the news agency ANI. In addition to this, Pednekar also announced today that the schools will reopen in the region starting December 1, however, the attendance of children in classes will be low since they have not been vaccinated.

In the BMC meeting on Saturday, November 27, the Mayor had said that the quarantine and RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory with the past experience in view, although, there are no restrictions on travellers flying out of India. "There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she added as per ANI. Currently, the Omicron variant has spread in countries like the UK, Belgium, Israel, Botswana, Hong Kong and Australia and is being said to be the most contagious form.

WHO warns against 'very high' level of global spreading

According to a paper released by the WHO, the "likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high". As of last week, daily COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant in South Africa skyrocketed to 2,465 from just over 200 new confirmed cases per day. Calling it a "highly divergent variant", the WHO's report said that "the overall global risk related to the new variant of concern, Omicron, is assessed as very high," however, there are still considerable uncertainties since it is one of the most severely mutated virus strains yet.

Image: ANI/Pixabay