Real Estate Tycoon, Who Was A Rowdy-sheeter, Hacked To Death In Bengaluru

A rowdy-sheeter and real estate businessman Kapil was hacked to death in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The incident took place on the KHB main road under the D.J. Halli police station limits. Four to five miscreants on bikes allegedly attacked Kapil with swords and machetes.

An injured Kapil was admitted to hospital by locals but he died from severe bleeding and failed to respond to the treatment, sources said.

The police visited the spot and have registered a case of murder and teams have been formed to nab the killers.

Kapil is a rowdy-sheeter from Madiwala police station.

An eyewitness speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said that a man was attacked by miscreants on bikes with weapons in full public view. "We were terrified looking at what was happening. The victim was yelling in pain and after the miscreants left, we rushed him to the hospital. Such incidents make us feel unsafe in the city," he said.

Old enmity reason for murder?

Kapil was a notorious rowdy-sheeter in the city and was involved in many gang wars. He was an accused in the murder of another rowdy-sheeter Babu alias Nakra Babu near Jai Bhim Nagar in BTM Layout in October 2014. Babu was brutally murdered in front of his family near his friend Raj Kamal's residence.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the case was being investigated from two angles. "We are trying to probe if this case is related to real estate enmity between Kapil and his competitors or whether he was murdered due to old enmity between rival gangs. At this point of time, we cannot say the exact reason for the murder," he said.

In June that year, Babu was killed in retaliation for the murder of Kavala Vijay Kumar near the Hosur check post. The Madiwala Police arrested Kapil and his gang members Saravana, Vinay, Ranjith, James and Shyam.

After Kapil was hacked to death, the incident has raised doubts whether the decade-old war has been revived.