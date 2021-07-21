Red Fort To Remain Closed For Public From July 21- Aug 15 Over Security Reasons

The Red Fort will be shut for the public from July 21 to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over, according to an order from the Archaeological Society of India, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security reasons.

Usually, the fort stays shut for the public for a week before Independence Day, however, this time around the duration has been increased to pace up the security. The Delhi Police in a letter on July 12 had suggested that the fort be shut from July 15 due to the COVID pandemic and security reasons.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July 2021 to 15th August 2021 till the Independence Day Celebration is over," the ASI order stated.

Several other monuments have been shut in the past due to the raging pandemic. Around 3693 monuments and 50 museums across India were shut for around two months. However, On June 16 the ASI had approved to reopen the monuments with suitable COVID related guidelines in place. Major monuments, including the Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments, are now open for public visitors. Meanwhile, ASI has issued a set of guidelines and norms that have to be strictly adhered to by the authorities and visitors. Tickets to visit the monuments can only be purchased online and tickets will not be available for offline purchase.

The Delhi Police has also beefed up the security, given the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi to avoid any untoward incident similar to Republic Day violence.

Republic Day Violence

The entire country was shocked on Republic Day as thousands of protestors who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' against Centre's Farm laws turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. Soon, the protestors entered the Red Fort premises by pulling down its gates with their tractors. The protesting farmers with their tractors breached the Red Fort, where they ultimately unfurled religious flags.

Image: PTI