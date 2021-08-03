Reliance Foundation & MCGM To Fund 3 Lakh COVID Vaccines For Mumbai's Underprivileged

Reliance Foundation (RIL) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have decided to join hands for a major COVID-19 vaccine outreach programme. Under the said scheme, Reliance Foundation through Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital will coordinate with Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide free vaccination to 3 lakh members from the underprivileged community. The immunization camps will run across 50 locations in Mumbai for over three months.

Reliance Foundation announced on Twitter that the vaccination drive camps will be set up in underprivileged neighborhoods of Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamathipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup. The vaccination drive will be carried out in "state-of-the-art mobile vehicle units" deployed by Sir H N Reliance foundation hospital. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and BEST will provide infrastructure and logistical support, media release by the Reliance Foundation informed. Take a look at the press release by RIL Foundation:

President of the Shivshena Youth Wing, Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray took Twitter to express gratitude towards RIL Foundation to take the step to innoculate the deprived community from the Mumbai slums. He was also present at the inaugural event of the vaccination drive along with Dr.Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of RF Hospital & Smt Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai. Check out what he wrote on Twitter:

This morning I visited Worli Koliwada & Sion Pratiksha Nagar to launch the vaccination drive initiated by the @mybmc with @ril_foundation .

1.5 lakh citizens across Mumbai will be vaccinated in this drive initiated by Reliance Foundation. I’m thankful to them for their support pic.twitter.com/1u2pOgZrk0 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 2, 2021

Informing about the drive, Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita M Ambani told to ANI, "Reliance Foundation has stood by the nation at every step of the relentless fight against Covid-19 pandemic." Putting her faith in mass vaccination programs, she said it is now "the single biggest weapon" to protect people from the virus. "We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above the challenging period and good times will be upon us again," she concluded.

Mission Vaccine Suraksha by RIL

This vaccine drive is undertaken as a part of the Mission Vaccine Suraksha scheme. Under the scheme, over 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, their family members and dependents across Reliance. The upcoming mission is an extension of the ongoing Mission Vaccine Suraksha scheme to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable communities in Mumbai and across the country.

Reliance Foundation has also rolled out multiple prolonged response initiatives across the country over the last 16 months ranging from testing to healthcare, medical oxygen to free meals and masks to vulnerable communities, the press release added. The organisation has provided medical oxygen free of cost to meet the needs of 1 lakh patients on a daily basis. It has also provided 2000+ COVID-care beds and facilities across the country. About 7.5 crore meals were also provided to the vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic under the Mission Vaccines Suraksha scheme. Lastly, the organisation distributed over 1 crore marks and awareness messages for safety.

(Inputs from @ril_foundation/Twitter)