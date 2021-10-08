Last Updated:

Reliance Unveils Jio World Drive At BKC; New Hub Has Drive-in Theatre, Restaurant & More

The new Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex houses 72 international and Indian companies and 27 food outlets serving international cuisines

Jio World Drive

The inauguration of Reliance Industries' premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, was announced on Thursday. Jio World Drive, which will span 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity, will be Mumbai's latest, highly urbanised leisure spot.

The site houses 72 international and Indian companies, 27 food outlets serving international cuisines. It will have Mumbai's first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekly community market, and pet-friendly services will be available. It will have a specialised catchy experience and other customised services.
 

Reliance unveils Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex

With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is positioned to be the new social centre point in Mumbai, said Darshan Mehta, CEO of Reliance Brands Limited. In the heart of Mumbai, the hub will set a new standard for customised experiences that one might anticipate from similar retail outlets from around the world. Unique features such as the planned Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit location for all to enjoy, he added.

Mehta went on to say that customers are eager to go out for unique experiences in settings that are likely to give more than one sensory experience and with people they care about. And that is just what Jio World Drive aims to provide, Mehta said in a statement issued by the company.

Jio World Drive's graceful floating exterior was inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which simulates a cloud-like structure, and was designed by famous design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard

For the first time in India, the new hangout spot in Mumbai will also offer the worldwide notion of 'designated pop-up spaces.' It will have Wagtail, a canine crèche and a spa, which offers a pet-friendly environment. It's a pet-friendly cafe and will also have an open-air weekend bazaar where customers can engage with their pets.

For its uber urban customers, the hub will also include Reliance's new food and grocery concept store FreshPik. It will also open India's first main and anchor shop for leading home-decor powerhouse West Elm, as well as Hamleys' global first concept shop, Hamleys' Play.

