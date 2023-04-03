Remembering The Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji On His 393rd Death Anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 393rd death anniversary is being observed across the country on April 3. He died at the age of 50 and is credited as the centrifugal force behind the revival of the Hindawi Swarajya. Shivaji fought and strategised multiple battles and made 370 forts during his lifetime. He was known as the ‘Maratha Emperor’ and was a secular ruler who fought against the invaders, the Mughals prominently, and established a progressive society.

Born to mother Jijabai Bhonsle and father Shahaji Bhonsle in 1627 and addressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his name was Shivaji Bhonsale. Aged 18, he took the vow before Lord Shiva to establish ‘Hindawi Swarajya’ and subsequently went on to create an army to fight against the Mughals, which was comparatively small in number but highly effective using war techniques like ‘Ganimi Kava’ employed to defeat the massive Mughal armies.

Reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Even before age 20, Shivaji entered the war frontier and captured fort Torna with the help of Mavalas. He also captured many forts like Chakana, Simhagad, Kondana and Purandar from Adil Shah of Bijapur. Shahaji, Shivaji’s father was imprisoned by the Sultan of Bijapur however he managed to release him from his clutches. Subsequently, Shivaji occupied the Javali region and constructed the fort of Pratapagadh.

The killing of Afzal Khan, sent by the Sultan of Bijapur to assassinate Shivaji is an important episode in the life of the Hindu Warrior. The Sultan later recognised his conquests and made peace with him. The Shaista Khan saga, in which Shivaji and his comrades disguised as a marriage party participants also enhanced his popularity. Some of the other major battles and Guerilla War invasions by the Maratha Army anchored by Shivaji include Battle of Kolhapur, Pavan Khind, Chakan, Umberkhind, Surat, Purandar, Sinhagad, etc.

Shivaji was crowned as King in 1674. His coronation took place at Raigadha with following vedic rituals after which he took the title “Chhatrapati”. Shivaji subsequently occupied Hubli, Jinji and Vellore.

