Renowned concept artist Chetan Raut has created his 10th world record by designing the world's biggest portrait of the Ram Darbar in Mumbai. The mosaic portrait of the Ram Darbar is made up of 2 lakh clay lamps measuring 60 ft x 90 ft. Thirty artists worked day and night to complete the portrait in three days. Raut said, "This is my 10th new world record. Through this portrait, we welcomed New Year. We have made the worlds biggest Ram Darbar with 2 lakh clay lamps."