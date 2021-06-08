'Reopen Religious Places With 50% Occupancy': Mahim Dargah's Appeal To CM Uddhav Thackeray

As Maharashtra continues to report a downtrend in the new COVID-19 infections, Mumbai's Mahim Dargah has requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to reopen the dargah with 50% occupancy. Management of Mumbai's Makhdum Shah Baba Durgah (Mahim Dargah) has written to the chief minister for reopening of the dargah and religious institutions of other communities with 50% occupancy.

The Chief Minister's Office has forwarded the letter to disaster management and urban development departments to check the feasibility of the request. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours.

CM Uddhav Thackeray allows film and TV shootings

This request by the Dargah comes a day after the Maharashtra Government allowed the resumption of film and Television shows shoots in Mumbai albeit with strict restrictions. As Mumbai comes in level 3 restriction hence shoots have been permitted for a limited time with fewer crew members and in bio bubbles. The governing bodies of the entertainment industry, however, argued that all shoots have a regular timing of 12 hours to come out with fresh episodes while stating that limited timings will hamper the telecast of content especially the TV shows.

In a virtual meeting with the film and TV producers, CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that the crew needs to follow all COVID-19 safety rules and take precautions during the shoots. Several prominent actors and anchors, and others linked to the entertainment industry were part of the meeting.

Temples in UP reopen

Some of the prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh were reopened as the state government had announced the relaxation of the COVID induced lockdown. Bankey Bihari, Mukut Mukharbind temple, Mansi Ganga Goverdhan, Sri Krishna Janmashthan and Dwarkadhish have been reopened this month.

Online registration has been mandatory for outsiders while locals would be given entry with their Aadhaar cards, Bankey Bihari temple's manager had said while adding that only five devotees would be allowed entry at a time in view of the COVID protocols in place.

Ahead of its reopening, the temple's manager said Bankey Bihari temple would be open for visitors from 8 am to 12 noon and 5.30 pm to 7 pm and the online registration would close at 6.30 pm.

Mukut Mukharbind temple Mansi Ganga Goverdhan would be open between 7 am and 7 pm, said Rama Kant Goshwami, the receiver of the temple. All the temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan would reopen for devotees between 8 am to 12 noon and 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, said its secretary Kapil Sharma. Dwarkadhish would reopen for visitors on Tuesday between 8.15 am to 8.45 am and 10.15 am to 11 am in the morning session, said its spokesperson Rakesh Tewari. In the afternoon, timings would be 4.45 pm to 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm to 7 pm.