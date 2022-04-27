Republic Impact In Bengaluru Electrocution Case: Karnataka CM Orders Probe, Assures Action

In a major Republic TV campaign impact, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now ordered a probe into the electrocution of Bengaluru resident Kishore. The 22-year-old was electrocuted in the Sanjay Nagar area of Bengaluru late on Monday night after the victim, who was walking home, accidentally came in contact with a live wire hanging from a tree over the footpath. Following the incident, Republic TV had run a campaign questioning whether the victim died due to the crumbling infrastructure in the state.

Following Republic TV’s campaign on the electrocution incident in the state, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he has ordered an investigation into the death of the youth. “I have asked police officers to investigate thoroughly and we will take action on concerned officers. Be it BESCOM or BBMP, it won't be tolerated,” Bommai told the media while speaking about the case.

“Investigation is going on, whether it is optic fibre cable or the live wire. The action will be taken against concerned officers,” CM Bommai said. “There are norms for compensations, as per the department of power, we will give the compensation,” he added. The announcement from the CM comes after Republic TV raised questions over the civic apathy in the capital city of Karnataka.

The system remains indifferent to civic apathy

Late on Monday night in the Sanjay Nagar area of Bengaluru, a 22-year-old construction worker named Kishore, who was walking home, accidentally came in contact with a cable that was hanging from a tree over the footpath and was electrocuted. Passers-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before alerting the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to disconnect the power and take off the cable.

The police suspected that a high-tension wire passing above the tree might have come in contact with the Internet cable. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), one of the largest Municipal Corporations in India, dodged responsibility saying that the 'optical fibres are safe and cannot cause electrocution'.

Confronted by Republic Media Network on the incident, the Commissioner of the BBMP said, "The unfortunate death which has been said to have happened, cannot happen just because of the cable...It has happened because of some electrical connection...What has happened? Why the optical fibre that is supposed to carry only the communication signals, why it has carried electrical current, is being examined by the officer electrical inspectorate." He had said that the report was being filed and further actions would follow.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD