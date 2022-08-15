Republic Reaches Anushilan Samiti HQ On Independence Day; Members Recall Freedom Struggle

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Republic Bangla reached Anushilan Samiti's Tollygunge HQ in Kolkata, where members narrated their valiant resistance against the British as well as their efforts in the freedom struggle.

"We were started in 1902 by Satish Chandra Basu, with the patronage of Pramathanath Mitra. The freedom struggle was in two parts of Bengal, one on this side and one in now Bangladesh. It was unthinkable how the freedom fighters were tortured in police custody," said one of the members of the Samiti. "Fourth-degree torture was meted to the members," he added.

Another member shared, "Anushilan Samiti started as a physical development center for the young. At the time, the English people tortured Indians so they provoked them to lay out the English people and began a revolution against them. Anushilan deployed young people to resist the torture of English. They called them terrorists. The Samiti had both men and women. Both were subjected to torture."

More about Anushilan Samiti

The early Anushilan Samiti drew its members largely from the young student fraternity in Calcutta (now Kolkata) who took an oath on the Bhagavad Gita and practised the worship of arms in front of the image of Goddess Durga. Since it began as a fitness centre, members trained in drills and practised swordplay, boxing, wrestling, and other exercises while developing a nationalist spirit and moral development in their early years. Interactions between Anushilan Samiti and leading social figures such as Rabindranath Tagore, Bipin Chandra Pal, Gurudas Bannerjee were regular.

Notably, around 1905, the controversial plan to partition Bengal veered the course of the Anushilan Samiti significantly. From Congress leader SN Banerjee to India's poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore, India's first mass movement saw people from all walks of life taking to the streets to protest the partition. The uproar which spread to other parts of British-ruled India forced a rethink and the partition was reversed in 1911.

However, it left deeper footprints on the country, with the Congress splitting between moderates and extremists, who favoured more street-based agitations, and secret revolutionary societies such as the Anushilan Samiti which advocated an armed revolution, springing up as a force to reckon with.

(With inputs from PTI)