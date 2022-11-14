Republic Speaks To Vasai Police On Shraddha Murder Case; More Details Revealed

After a woman named Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab in the most brutal manner six months ago, the Delhi police have now resolved the case by arresting the accused on Monday morning and now he has been sent to 5-day police custody for further interrogation.

After killing Shraddha, Aaftab chopped her body into 35 pieces which were disposed of between 15-18 days after the murder. The police have found 12 body parts so far.

Republic Media Network exclusively spoke to Senior PI Sampat Patil of Manikpur Police station in Vasai, who detailed the case, and said, "She used to earlier stay at Vasai West with her father. Since 2019, the girl used to work in a call centre in Malad. This was the time when she met Aaftaab through a dating app. After this, the girl informed her father and shifted with the boy to Naigaon east and they started their live-in relationship. Then in the month of March, they went to north India for a vacation, and then from there, they started staying in the Chhatarpur area."

Further narrating on how Shraddha going missing was confirmed, the officer added, "Meanwhile, her childhood friend, who was in touch with her for a pretty long time, informed her father that she is unavailable since May. Her father then registered a missing report. Her friend Laxman told us that she is somewhere in north India then we sent a team picked him up and we recorded Aaftab's statement on 3 November and then we later informed Delhi police as the murder took place there so later he was arrested by them."

Shraddha's father Vikar Walkar, who is the complainant, claimed that his daughter, after a few days of moving in with Aaftab, started calling her mother, telling her of frequent fights with Aaftab, during which she was physically assaulted. After the passing away of Shraddha's mother, she communicated the same to her father on call.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police, after arresting Aaftab, said that he first strangulated Shraddha and then in the most shocking and cruel manner chopped her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then stored Shradhha's chopped body parts and kept them in the fridge. For the next 18 days, he disposed of the pieces in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli. Notably, the police have also confiscated the refrigerator that the accused used to store the chopped body parts of the victim. Republic TV on Monday accessed the first visuals of the fridge that appears to be a double-door domestic refrigerator.

Here's the timeline of details as per the investigation and confessions by accused: