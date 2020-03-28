The Debate
WATCH: Mumbai Shops Shut & Roads Empty As Coronavirus Lockdown Enters Day 4

City News

The market areas of Mumbai bore a deserted look on Saturday as India stepped into the fourth day of the lockdown as the battle against coronavirus continues

The market areas of Mumbai bore a deserted look on Saturday as India stepped into the fourth day of the lockdown, even as the battle against coronavirus continues. Republic TV's lockdown check on Saturday in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, saw a usually crowded vegetable market in Prabhadevi devoid of the sellers or their pushcarts. The fish market and the cold storage of the market also looked deserted while few dairy vendors were found going about their business. 

Watch Republic's Editor Niranjan's drive-through report in the video above  

