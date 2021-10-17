Restaurant and bar raided for COVID-19 norm violations in Thane

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A restaurant-bar in Manpada area of Thane city was raided by Units I and V of the Crime Branch for alleged COVID-19 norm violations, an official said on Sunday.

The raid took place shortly before midnight on Saturday and led to 10 people, including the restaurant-bar's owner and manager, being booked, he said.

Customers were not following COVID-19 norms, no one was wearing masks nor was social distancing being maintained and the crowd was beyond permissible limits as well, Unit V Senior Inspector Vikas Godke said.

No arrest has been made and Chitalsar police is investigating further, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)