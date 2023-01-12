Revealed: This Is The Drunk Man Who Was Caught Publicly Urinating At Delhi’s IGI Airport

In a big development, Republic TV on Thursday accessed the first image of the accused who was seen urinating at departure Gate 6 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s T3 terminal on January 8. According to sources, the accused has been identified as Jauhar Ali Khan.

Reportedly, Khan, who was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, seemed to be in an inebriated condition during the incident and was also seen abusing the passengers present at the airport. The accused was arrested after the incident. However, he was later released on a bail bond.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses 1st picture of accused who urinated at departure Gate 6 at Delhi Airport T3. Tune in here - https://t.co/7cBMBXQ4yp pic.twitter.com/deR4Ij5jsU — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Man pees at Delhi airport

Jauhar Ali Khan, a 39-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport on Wednesday. According to news agency PTI, Khan is a resident of Bihar.

After Khan was found to have consumed alcohol, Delhi police registered a case against him under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Air India ‘pee gate’ controversy

The incident occurred days after a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. Soon after the incident came to light, the accused was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after he was arrested by the police in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Shankar Mishra stating that it was not right to release him on bail at this stage of the investigation as he might influence the victim.

"In the present case, as per the allegations contained in FIR, was in an inebriated condition and he allegedly urinated on the seat of the complainant who was a co-passenger in the flight. The complainant was a complete stranger to the accused. The alleged act of the accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive,” the court in a statement.