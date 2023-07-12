River Yamuna Swells At All-time-high, Breaches 207-metre-mark First Time Since 45 Years

The River Yamuna in Delhi swelled all-time high to 207.55 metres exceeding the 206-metre evacuation mark on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

The Old Railway Bridge's water level reached 207 metres for the first time since 2013 at 4 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring webpage, and it reached 207.55 metres by 1 pm. The officials believe that the river is expected to rise much more.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday implemented section 144 CrPC as a preventative measure in the national capital's flood-prone neighbourhoods. Unlawful group movement and assembly of four or more people is prohibited by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting triggering a major flood alert.

The Delhi government, to manage the relief measures, has already started to evacuate families residing in the low-lying areas including Yamuna Bazar, Pushta and rainy well in Delhi. The rail traffic and the road traffic were suspended on Tuesday following the breach of the danger-level mark. The danger level mark of the Yamuna water level is set at 205.3 metres which was breached on Monday following heavy torrential rains across several parts in northern India.