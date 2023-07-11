Road Caves-in At C-Hexagon Near Delhi's India Gate After Record Rainfall

Incessant rainfall has brought life in the national capital to a halt, causing water-logging and road cave-ins at various places. The latest incident of road cave-in has surfaced from Lutyens Delhi, wherein a road caved-in on the C-Hexagon portion of Shershah Marg near India Gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning following which the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) barricaded the area and put a warning at the spot. The information was also shared with the commuters on social media.

The traffic police has issued an advisory regarding the movement of traffic at C-Hexagon near India Gate due to the subsidence of a part of the road. As per DTP, it has been advised that the commuters should avoid going through the route. Officials of the concerned departments also reached the spot and initiated repair work after conducting an inspection. Cops have also been deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident on the high-traffic throughfare.

Road cave-in on C-Hexagon near Akbar Road earlier

The area has witnessed such a cave-in earlier as well. A part of the road on the C-Hexagon had caved-in a few years ago near Akbar Road. It was then revealed that a decades-old sewage pipeline, which is not operational, had given way. The road was later repaired and opened for commuting. Some officials of the concerned department had speculated the danger of caving-in of the road, saying that the subsidence of the road may again take place as the old sewage pipeline has not been completely removed below C-Hexagon near India Gate.

Incidents of road cave-ins are a recurring trend during this monsoon season in the national capital. Incidents of road cave-ins also took place in the areas of Janakpuri and Rohini this month.

Ravi Tomar, a resident of Rohini district, said, "These road cave-ins are a stark reminder of the state of infrastructure of the national capital. Imagine if this is the state of road infrastructure in Delhi, what will be the state of affairs in other states?"