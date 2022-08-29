Roadrage In Gurugram: Reckless Car Driver Hits Bike, Drags It Along For 100 Metres; Watch

A road rage incident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram where a speeding car was recklessly seen hitting a bike and dragging it for around 100 metres. The incident took place near the Jharsa flyover on Saturday.

The shocking visuals show the bike stuck in front of the car, leading to sparks flying in the air. The bike was completely damaged in the incident while the car was damaged from the front.

According to police, Sachin Kumar, a pharmacist, and his friend were on their way to Sector 15 from Jharsa Chowk when a car hit them. Both fell down from the bike and got injured while the car did not stop and dragged the motorcycle.

"An accident of a bike and car was reported near Jharsa flyover on August 27. The speeding car hit the bike and both the riders on the bike fell to the ground. The bike was dragged further. We have filed a case in relation to this. A probe has been launched," a police official.

Two people who fell from the bike are currently receiving treatment for their injuries, the police official added.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against the car driver, who fled after the incident.

4 killed in car-bus collision in Gurugram

In a separate incident, four friends - two students and two employees of a private company - were killed and another was injured after their car was hit from behind by a speeding bus on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road.

The accident happened on August 22 in Khetawas village when the five friends were returning from a farmhouse after celebrating the birthday of one of their other friends.