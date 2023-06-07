Roadside Vendor Arrested In Greater Noida For Sprinkling Drain Water On Coconuts | WATCH

A roadside fruit vendor was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a shocking video purportedly showing him sprinkling sewage water on coconuts kept on his cart went viral. The incident has reportedly taken place near Shri Radha Sky Gardens society.

The video which started floating on social media on Sunday and was widely shared on social media caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh police and the hawker who used insanitary water to keep the coconuts fresh was arrested.

Shudh Taaza Nariyal Pani 🤲



Refreshing and Hygienic Coconut Water sprinkled with 'Aab-e-Zim Zim' and Sold in Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/PumE5uMBNE — Surender Singh Rana (@Surende05060255) June 6, 2023

"The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)," In-charge of the local Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajput told PTI. The Police has informed that accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्रवाई की गई। pic.twitter.com/8BxvMQmZWf — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 5, 2023

