Robber shot dead outside gold finance company in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 30 (PTI) A robber was shot dead by the security guard of a private gold finance company in an alleged attempt to loot valuables here on Saturday, police said.

His three accomplices managed to escape, they said, adding that the incident took place in the thickly-populated Sunder Nagar colony of the district.

Sunny Sharma, manager of Muthoot Fincorp, sustained bullet injuries. He was treated at a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger, according to police.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said four robbers barged into the branch of Muthoot Fincorp around 10 am.

He said the robbers were speaking with Sharma on the pretext of asking for loans when they forcibly tried to enter the strong room. Sharma resisted their bid and one of the accused opened fire that left him injured.

The alert security guard Surjeet Kumar (47) heard the sound of gunfire and pulled down the shutter of the branch and took position outside with his weapon.

The CP said when the robbers opened the shutter to come outside, Kumar opened fire that killed one of the robbers.

The deceased was identified as Amar Partap Singh, a resident of Rasalpur village in Bihar's Nalanda, said police.

The other three assailants managed to escape from the place by scaling the walls of adjoining buildings, Bhullar added.

The CP said they recovered one pistol from the robber who was shot dead, besides another pistol, mobile phones and motorbikes from a nearby street left behind by them when the police gave a chase.

He said three special teams have been formed to nab the absconding assailants. Images of the accused have also been shared with police of adjoining districts, Bhullar added.

Appreciating the bravery shown by Surjeet Kumar, who hails from Jalandhar, the CP said Punjab Police would soon award him for his exceptionally courageous act that foiled the robbery.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the teams of Ludhiana Commissionerate police had interacted with security guards of finance companies and guided them on how to keep vigil on suspects and prevent crimes.

Further, he said, "We have taken cognisance of negligence on the part of Muthoot company as its alarm system was found non-functional." He said suitable action would also be taken in this regard. PTI CHS COR VSD HDA

