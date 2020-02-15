Days After Tilak Nagar, Robbers Now Loot ATM Machine In Delhi's Tughlakabad

In a shocking incident, robbers attempted to loot an ATM in the Tughlakabad region of the National Capital. The Police Control Room at Govindpuri Police Station of Tughlakabad Extention received a phone call at night about robbers breaking into the ATM. The entire incident of the robbery was recorded on CCTV.

Post the incident being reported, senior officials have visited the crime scene, and a crime team has also inspected the spot. Authorities are working at the identification and arrest of the culprits. Govindpuri police station has registered the case of robbery and investigation is underway.

The cash details from the ATM are not yet not available with the police, as Bank has to take stock of cash in the ATM first.

Earlier on February 12, Republic TV had accessed shocking CCTV footage of a masked man robbing Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from the Oriental Bank of Commerce in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The incident happened during the bank's regular opening hours. The robbers had overpowered the security guard and pointed a gun demanding money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. Post the incident, the robber fled from the spot. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

READ | Maharashtra: Man tries to break open ATM with an iron rod, fails and flees

Four arrested in Rajasthan for a series of ATM robberies

Earlier on January 26, Four people from Rajasthan accused of committing six ATM robberies in the last five months were arrested from Nagpur. The police identified the robbers as, Bahadur Pehladaram Bawari (30), Gopalram Tejaram Bawari (23), Tufan Hanumanram Bawari (20), all residents of Nagaur district, and Shriniwas Bantalal Bawari (26), a resident of Ajmer.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: UP resident held for cloning ATM cards, duping old people

The gang had robbed over Rs. 22 lakh from the ATMs before they were arrested while trying to escape in a vehicle they had stolen on January 24.

WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage of masked man robbing Delhi bank at gunpoint

READ | Tripura CM orders inquiry into the death of Sushanta Ghosh, accused in ATM skimming

(With agency inputs)