Robbery At Petrol Pump In Nagpur, Rs 2.3 Lakh Looted

Three armed men assaulted the employees and looted Rs 2.30 lakh from a petrol pump in Ujjwal Nagar area in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place a little after midnight, said a police official.

Three men carrying an axe and sharp-edged weapons attacked two petrol pump employees and took cash of Rs 2.30 lakh before fleeing in a car, he said.

The police are conducting further probe.

