Robin Hood Of Tomatoes Nabbed In Gujarat After Stealing 150 Kgs, Selling It At Half Price

With tomato prices skyrocketing across the country, several incidents of theft are being reported in the state of Gujarat too. Specifically, near the vegetable markets of Surat, Ahmedabad, and Bhavnagar where instances of people robbing sacks-full of tomatoes instead of money or more traditional 'valuables' are coming to light. In one such incident, an unemployed man who just settled in Surat for better job opportunities was seen trying to make a run for it with about three sacks of tomatoes.

These tomatoes had been freshly packed and were ready to be dispatched to distributors in the chain and that's when the accused, identified as Ghanshyam Devipujak, decided to make smash and grab.

The Robin Hood of Tomatoes

At least three sacks of tomatoes weighing about 150 kg, which would have sold at an average cost of Rs 83-84 per kg, were stolen by Devipujak. Interestingly, the accused not only stole the tomatoes but tried to sell them at a price of just Rs 40 per kg. "We took hold of the man since the traders had alerted about the missing sacks. In fact, many of the people around had also seen him running with the three sacks which were later described to us as 150 kg of tomatoes," officials of Surat Police told Republic.

However, after taking the accused in custody, we learnt that he had sold them for Rs 40 per kg which in today's market rate would have been a whole lot more than that," they said. It was found out that Devipujak had come to Surat in search of better job opportunities from Bhavnagar. However, he resorted to petty theft in the city with his latest target being 150 kg of tomatoes.

Several such instances are being reported by the various Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state too. Earlier in Surat too, a vegetable theft was reported of not just tomatoes but also brinjals, garlic and potatoes. A complaint was recently filed about the stealing of potatoes worth Rs 17,000.