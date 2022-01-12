Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi Police Nab Alleged Main Conspirator From North Delhi's Narela

After months of thorough investigation, Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed the ‘main conspirator’ of the Rohini Court shootout. Delhi Police successfully nabbed the accused Rakesh Tajpuriya, who was the allegedly the conspirator behind the killing of his rival Jitender alias ‘Gogi’in September last year. The case had shaken the Delhi Police, as the gangster Jitendra Gogi who was in Police custody was shot by two assailants in broad daylight in a Delhi Court.

Rakesh Tajpuriya, who has been on the run ever since the shootout, was nabbed by the Delhi Police near the North Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. The 31-year-old gangster was caught in a trap laid by Police to catch him. The Police were tipped off a day before ( Jan 11) that Tajpuriya would be meeting his associate near Xing Chemical Factory Road, Narela Industrial area around 10 pm on Jan 12 following which they plotted to nab him.

As per a report by PTI, During Tajpuriya’s arrest, shots were fired from both sides for a brief period. “A trap was laid and Rakesh was seen riding a bike near the spot. He was asked to surrender, but the accused dropped his bike and fired two rounds at police. Police also fired one round and overpowered Rakesh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

According to the DCP, Gogi was shot and killed by two gunmen from the Sunil Tillu gang who had entered the court complex dressed as lawyers. Rakesh recruited both the shooters and the firearms used in the gunfight on Sunil Tillu's orders, authorities said, and he waited outside the court during the incident. Rakesh and his associates killed Sonu Kanda, Kulbir Mathur, and Nitesh, all members of the Jitendra Gogi gang, in the last two years, according to the Police.

Who is Rakesh Tajpuriya?

Tajpuriya is a resident of Alipur and an associate of the Tillu gang, the Police informed. Rakesh is one of the Tillu gang's most active members and sharpshooters, according to authorities. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. Police claimed they recovered a semi-automatic weapon with three live cartridges and three empty shells from the scene.

Rohini Court Shootout

On September 24, In Delhi's Rohini Court promises, three people died, including in-custody gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and his two assailants, who were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police.

Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was a history-sheeter. He was involved in several criminal cases in the national capital, including extortion, attempts to murder, murder, land grabbing, possession of illegal arms, etc. He was jailed at Tihar since last year. Gogi's gang had a rivalry with a gang called the "Tillu gang" that was also involved in extortion. Gunmen from a rival gang dressed up as lawyers and barged into the courtroom and shot gangster Gogi.

(With PTI Inputs)