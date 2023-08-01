RPF Constable Chetan Remanded To Police Custody Till Aug 7 For Killing 4 On Moving Train

RPF Constable Chetan Singh (33), who allegedly shot dead his colleague Tikaram Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and three other passengers on-board the running Jaipur Mumbai Express Train on Monday morning, was arrested by Mumbai Railway Police. He was produced before the Borivali Magistrate Court on Tuesday and was sent to Railway Police Custody till August 7. The media was not allowed to witness the proceedings. The order was passed by Magistrate Shivdutt Malikarjun Patil.



RPF Constable Chetan Singh fired 12 rounds from his Service Rifle ARM, an advanced model of AK 47, which lead to the killing of ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers who were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, and Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

The accused Constable is booked under Sections of IPC 302, Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153. The GRP Commissioner of Mumbai Division Ravindra Shiswe said while speaking to the media, "We have taken the accused in custody and an in-depth investigation into the case is ongoing. It is too early to comment on the exact reason behind this crime. Will be able to come out with the facts after a thorough investigation." Western Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur informed, "In view of the incident of firing on July 31, 2023, in Train No 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, a high-level committee headed by ADG/RPF (HAG) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. The Committee will have the following Officers - P C Sinha, PCSC/WR, Ajoy Sadany, PCSC/CR, Narsingh, PCCM/NWR, Dr. J P Rawat, PCMD/NCR, Prabhat, PCPO/WCR.

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kin of the deceased passengers. The family of ASI Tikaram Meena will receive dues as per service rules.