RPF Constable in Kota gets 5 years' jail for accepting bribe

Kota, Mar 15 (PTI) An Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Kota on Tuesday sentenced a head constable of Railway Protection Force to five years of imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 a decade back, a court official said.

The ACB court also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 against him for the bribe he took in November 2011, said Assistant Director Prosecution (ADP) Ashok Joshi.

Ramesh Chand Solanki was posted at Kawai Railway Station in Baran district.

Solanki was convicted for demanding Rs 2,000 per month for allowing a man to run a tea stall near the railway track in Kawai, Joshi said.

He was booked for the crime, when the tea seller, Rambharose, filed a complaint against him on October 24, 2011.

The ACB filed a case against Solanki and laying a trap, caught him in the act of accepting the bribe on November 2 that year.

Announcing the sentence, ACB Court Judge Pramod Kumar Malik observed that the RPF constable had blemished the railways’ image taking bribe from an illiterate and poor person.

Malik castigated him also for beating up the tea seller and fracturing his leg after he complained against him to the police. PTI COR VN VN

