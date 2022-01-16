Rs 4 Lakh Snatched From Currency Exchange Shop Owner In Hoshiarpur

Two unidentified men alleged snatched away Rs 4 lakh from a currency exchange shop owner near the Clock Tower in Hoshiarpur on Sunday evening, police said.

The money was snatched from shop owner Akash Ohri by the suspects who were carrying some sharp-edged weapons, they said.

After committing the crime, they fled, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

