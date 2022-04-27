Rs 51K reward announced for information about drugs in Punjab's SBS Nagar

SBS Nagar (Pb), Apr 27 (PTI) The district administration of SBS Nagar in Punjab on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district.

Presiding over a meeting with police and health departments, the Deputy Commissioner said the informer's name will be kept secret.

Within the next few days, a helpline number would be launched by his office for the general public so that they can share the information about people involved or associated with drug peddling, he stated.

Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.

He said the district administration will leave no stone unturned to make this district totally free from this curse.

The SBS Nagar police have already been taking action against drug peddlers and putting them behind the bars, he said. PTI COR CHS CK

