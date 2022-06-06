Rs 98 lakh worth foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Customs officials on Monday seized assorted foreign currency, equivalent of Rs 97.46 lakh, from a Sharjah-bound passenger at the international airport here.

According to an official release, the passenger was intercepted by Customs officers and his baggage was examined thoroughly.

"During examination of his checked-in-baggage, assorted foreign currency of various denominations equivalent to Rs 97.46 lakh was found ingeniously concealed in the specially designed cavity," it said.

The currency was seized and the passenger arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigations are under progress, the release said. PTI SA SA HDA HDA

