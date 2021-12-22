RSS-BJP To Hold Coordination Meet Over Renaming Hyderabad To 'Bhagyanagar' In Jan 2022

As the RSS reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' again after one year, both the RSS and BJP are set to hold a crucial Coordination meeting for three days over the issue on January 2022 at Telangana. Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had batted for the same.

Speaking to Republic, RSS Leader Indresh Kumar stated "For many years, people have been calling Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Now the question is, why was Ayodhya named as Faizabad, Why was Prayagraj named as Allahabad. There are several places in India where Mughals had renamed the names. It proves that Mughals did not love India, its people and its culture."

He added, "Several people in this country want to the culture of our nation to be restored. That is why people have always been calling Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar.' "

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash was quoted by ANI saying, "Many of the times, the BJP in Telangana has raised the issue of renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar. Even in early 1590's, the city was called as Bhagyawati or Bhagmati which was later renamed as as Hyderabad. So there should not be an issue now if the city is renamed now as Bhagyanagar. This name has no communal angle, it is only the symbol of the culture."

UP CM's pitch for renaming Hyderabad

Addressing a roadshow for the GHMC polls on November 28, 2020, Yogi Adityanath had promised that BJP shall change Hyderabad's name after coming to power and recalled that his government had changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'.

The UP CM had remarked, "When BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, he changed Faizabad to Ayodhya. We changed Allahabad to Prayagraj. Kumbh is organized there. Prayagraj was the name as per the Puranas. Then why can't Hyderabad become Bhagyanagar? Bhagyanagar is not a communal name. Bhagyanagar is a symbol of culture. It will be a symbol of the development here".